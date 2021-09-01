Skip to Content

State: 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks

New
4:36 pm CoronavirusEducationTop Stories

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 25 Illinois schools are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, mostly in districts that are complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask executive order.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday identified 26 schools with COVID-19 outbreaks.

  • Ben-Gil Elementary School
    • 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
  • Bicentennial Elementary School
    • 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
  • Brown County High School
    • 5-10 cases; Students; Source: Sports
  • Carlyle School
    • 16+ cases; Students; Source: Classroom
  • Central Junior High School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
  • Centralia Junior High School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports
  • Colona Grade School
    • 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
  • East Aurora School District 131
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Staff; Source: Classroom
  • Evangelical School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
  • Geneseo High School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
  • Glenbrook Elementary 
    • 11-16 cases; Students; Source: Classroom
  • Highland Elementary School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
  • Kaneland John Shields Elementary
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
  • Maine East High School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
  • Nelson Ridge School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
  • Oak Park River Forest High School 
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
  • ROWVA High School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
  • Reavis High School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports
  • Reed-Custer Elementary School
    • 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
  • Seneca Grade School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
  • Staunton Community USD #6
    • 16+ cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
  • Stillman Valley High School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports
  • Stillman Valley High School 
    • Less than 5 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Sports
  • United Township High School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
  • Williamsville High School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports
  • Woodland Elementary School
    • Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Click here for more details on the outbreaks.

The outbreaks include those that have been identified by the school’s local health department to have at least two COVID-19 cases among people who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and come from different households.

Most of the schools reported fewer than five cases. Carlyle School District 1 east of St. Louis, Missouri, which is on the state’s list of school districts refusing to comply with the indoor mask mandate, reported 16 or more.

Coronavirus Resources

  • Are you fully vaccinated? Click here for guidance from the CDC.
  • Click here for the latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
  • Looking for local information on the COVID-19 vaccine? Click here.
  • Click here for News 3 WSIL’s latest coronavirus coverage.
Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content