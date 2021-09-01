State: 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks

State: 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaksNew
CHICAGO (AP) — More than 25 Illinois schools are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, mostly in districts that are complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask executive order.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday identified 26 schools with COVID-19 outbreaks.
- Ben-Gil Elementary School
- 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
- Bicentennial Elementary School
- 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
- Brown County High School
- 5-10 cases; Students; Source: Sports
- Carlyle School
- 16+ cases; Students; Source: Classroom
- Central Junior High School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
- Centralia Junior High School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports
- Colona Grade School
- 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
- East Aurora School District 131
- Less Than 5 Cases; Staff; Source: Classroom
- Evangelical School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
- Geneseo High School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
- Glenbrook Elementary
- 11-16 cases; Students; Source: Classroom
- Highland Elementary School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
- Kaneland John Shields Elementary
- Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
- Maine East High School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
- Nelson Ridge School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
- Oak Park River Forest High School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
- ROWVA High School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
- Reavis High School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports
- Reed-Custer Elementary School
- 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
- Seneca Grade School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
- Staunton Community USD #6
- 16+ cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom
- Stillman Valley High School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports
- Stillman Valley High School
- Less than 5 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Sports
- United Township High School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
- Williamsville High School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports
- Woodland Elementary School
- Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom
The outbreaks include those that have been identified by the school’s local health department to have at least two COVID-19 cases among people who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and come from different households.
Most of the schools reported fewer than five cases. Carlyle School District 1 east of St. Louis, Missouri, which is on the state’s list of school districts refusing to comply with the indoor mask mandate, reported 16 or more.
