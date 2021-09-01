State: 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 25 Illinois schools are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, mostly in districts that are complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask executive order.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday identified 26 schools with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ben-Gil Elementary School 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom

Bicentennial Elementary School 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom

Brown County High School 5-10 cases; Students; Source: Sports

Carlyle School 16+ cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Central Junior High School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Centralia Junior High School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports

Colona Grade School 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom

East Aurora School District 131 Less Than 5 Cases; Staff; Source: Classroom

Evangelical School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Geneseo High School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Glenbrook Elementary 11-16 cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Highland Elementary School Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom

Kaneland John Shields Elementary Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom

Maine East High School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Nelson Ridge School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Oak Park River Forest High School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

ROWVA High School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Reavis High School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports

Reed-Custer Elementary School 5-10 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom

Seneca Grade School Less Than 5 Cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom

Staunton Community USD #6 16+ cases; Staff and Students; Source: Classroom

Stillman Valley High School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports

Stillman Valley High School Less than 5 cases; Staff and Students; Source: Sports

United Township High School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom

Williamsville High School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Sports

Woodland Elementary School Less Than 5 Cases; Students; Source: Classroom



Click here for more details on the outbreaks.

The outbreaks include those that have been identified by the school’s local health department to have at least two COVID-19 cases among people who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and come from different households.

Most of the schools reported fewer than five cases. Carlyle School District 1 east of St. Louis, Missouri, which is on the state’s list of school districts refusing to comply with the indoor mask mandate, reported 16 or more.

