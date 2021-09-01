In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida are scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the oppressive heat. Electric company Entergy said Wednesday morning it had restored power to parts of eastern New Orleans, but did not specify how many homes and businesses had lights. The company said reconnecting all of New Orleans will still take time. Thousands of line workers are toiling to restore electricity and officials have vowed to set up more sites where people can get free meals and cool off. Ida knocked out power to more than a million people, including all of New Orleans.