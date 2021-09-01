Ida’s not done, Kate persists, Tropical Storm Larry forms

MIAMI (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida are forecast to dump rain from the central Appalachians into New England, with up to 8 inches possible in spots from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts. The National Hurricane Center says Kate is still holding on as a tropical depression far from Atlantic coasts, and Tropical Storm Larry formed off Africa, forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane. Ida is the problem for the northeastern U.S. A tornado watch was issued along the Appalachians through western Virginia and northern North Carolina, and life-threatening flash floods could appear in cities and areas of steep terrain from West Virginia to Massachusetts.