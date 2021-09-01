Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon’s crises

BEIRUT (AP) — Many Lebanese are more openly criticizing the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group as the country sinks deeper into poverty and collapse. They blame it for its role in the devastating, multiple crises plaguing the country. This includes a dramatic currency crash and severe shortages in medicine and fuel that have paralyzed the country. The discontent has been rising steadily, along with the misery, as the economic collapse that has driven nearly half the population into poverty worsens. One analyst says the group is facing “its most consequential challenge in maintaining control over the Lebanese system.”