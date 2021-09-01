Exelon: Byron plant will shut down Sept. 13 if lawmakers do not reach deal

BYRON (WREX) — A plan to save the Byron nuclear plant reaches the eleventh hour as lawmakers fight on a clean energy bill in Springfield.

Exelon released a statement to 13 WREX Wednesday that the plant will permanently close Sept. 13 unless legislation is passed to subsidize refueling the plant.

"To be clear, Byron will run out of fuel and will permanently shut down on September 13 unless legislation is enacted," an Exelon spokesperson said.

The Illinois Senate passed another version of the clean energy bill largely along party lines early Wednesday morning during a special session. However, the House adjourned before taking the matter up. Rep. Dave Vella (D) Rockford said the House could vote on the measure as soon as next week.

Sen. Steve Stadelman (D) Rockford voted to approve the plan while Sen. Dave Syverson (R) Rockford and Sen. Brian Stewart (R) Freeport voted against it. Syverson said a plan to save the nuclear plant shouldn't be lumped in with a clean energy bill.

Read the full statement from Exelon: