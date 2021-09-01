Chicago Pride Parade canceled 2nd straight year over COVID

CHICAGO (AP) — Organizers say the Chicago Pride Parade has been canceled for a second straight year because of the COVID pandemic.

The parade, traditionally held on the last weekend in June, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

In May, organizers announced the parade would be held on Oct. 3.

But on Wednesday, coordinator Tim Frye said they had to cancel the parade for a second time. Organizers say they had hoped an October parade would allow them to introduce LGBTQI+ History Month.

The parade has regularly drawn about 100,000 spectators in the Boystown neighborhood on the city's north side.