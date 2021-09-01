Beloit edges RU in volleyball thriller

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The border battle between Beloit College and Rockford University took the full five sets to decide on the volleyball court, with Beloit claiming the 3-2 win over Rockford. The Lady Buccaneers took the 1st two sets before the Lady Regents evened the score by taking the next two sets.

The deciding 5th set was a tight one, with Beloit winning it 15-13. Lena-Winslow grad Della Crain led Rockford with 19 kills.

