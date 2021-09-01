Skip to Content

Beloit edges RU in volleyball thriller

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The border battle between Beloit College and Rockford University took the full five sets to decide on the volleyball court, with Beloit claiming the 3-2 win over Rockford. The Lady Buccaneers took the 1st two sets before the Lady Regents evened the score by taking the next two sets.

The deciding 5th set was a tight one, with Beloit winning it 15-13. Lena-Winslow grad Della Crain led Rockford with 19 kills.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

