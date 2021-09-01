Bears GM stands by decision to go with Dalton over Fields

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace is standing by the decision to open the season with veteran Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback rather than prized rookie Justin Fields. He says the Bears are “in a good position with Andy.” The Bears have said Dalton is their starting quarterback since they signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a one-year, $10 million contract. That didn’t change when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Fields with the No. 11 overall pick. Dalton is set to start when the Bears visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12.