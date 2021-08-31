Two teens seriously hurt in Winnebago County car crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A car crash in Winnebago County leaves three people hurt, including two teenagers.

The sheriff's office says it happened around 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of N. Meridian Rd.

Deputies say a commercial box truck collided with a vehicle near the intersection of N. Meridian and Dickenson roads.

Two 17-year-olds in the car were taken to the hospital with what authorities say are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the box truck, an adult man, suffered non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office says.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.