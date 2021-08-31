School settles lawsuit by pro-gun rights student for $35K

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — A school district in northern Illinois has agreed to pay $35,000 to settle a lawsuit by a former student who supports gun rights. Madison Oster claimed her rights were violated in 2018 during a walkout by students who favor gun control. Oster says she and allies were told to stand on a sidewalk while other students at Hononegah Community High School held a protest on the football field. It was a month after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Oster was 16 and a junior at the time. She argued that her rights to free speech, due process and equal protection were violated by school officials.