Rockford homes sell within 13 days on the market on average

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're in the market to buy a home, good luck. Homes are selling in Rockford faster than ever with the average time on the market being only 13 days.



But for one new homeowner, luck was on her side.



"I've actually been looking since April to buy a house," says Krista Everling. "I've put in many different offers, gotten outbid, I can't even tell you how many times."



After searching for months, Everling finally bought a home. To give you an idea of how competitive real estate is: she bought the home one hour after it was put on the market.



We spoke to a realtor about advice for frustrated homebuyers out there.



"Be patient," says Michelle Huber, "it's going to take a few times. You're going to have to write a couple offers. Listen to your agent. This is the time you really need the advice of a good realtor to help secure the house in this competitive market.



Huber says the pandemic combined with a lack of new homes under construction is creating a major home shortage, and in turn, a competitive buyers' market.

