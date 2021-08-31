Rain chances loom as holiday weekend gets closer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As you make your holiday weekend plans, you may have to keep rain in mind for the start of the holiday weekend. Thankfully, the weekend will not be a washout.

Dry for now:

Once the light evening showers dry up, we have dry weather through Wednesday and Thursday. Beyond that, a little rain may develop starting Friday.

For the middle of the week, however, the weather stays quiet. September starts out with sunshine and average weather on Wednesday. Look for highs right around 80 degrees. Northeast winds are a little breezy, with gusts to 15 mph.

Thursday essentially copies Wednesday. The weather remains the same, though the breeze switches to out of the southeast, and won't be as breezy.

Friday rain:

Friday interrupts the dry streak with a chance for showers. As the situation looks for now, the rain won't be soaking and storms stay out of the picture.

Showers slide in Friday morning, and may hang around into the afternoon and evening.

Look for the showers to slide in throughout the morning. If you are hitting the road early in the day, you may run into those showers as you head north and west. Locally, showers may move in by the middle of the morning.

The remainder of Friday looks a little murky for now. Some models keep rain around for most of the day, while others dry conditions out by Friday afternoon. We'll keep a slight chance for rain going into Friday afternoon and evening. Continue to keep an eye on the forecast to see how Friday evolves over the rest of the week.

Because of the clouds and chance for rain, Friday may stay cooler and in the upper 70s.

Dry remainder of the weekend:

The rest of the holiday weekend looks dry and slightly warmer.

The weather dries out just in time for the holiday weekend. Saturday keeps a slight chance for rain in the morning, but that depends on how late the rain sticks around on Friday. The rest of Saturday is dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s for a second day in a row.

The low 80s are back by Sunday. Look for a lot of sunshine on that day as well. Labor Day has a slight chance for showers early in the day, with another slight chance for showers and storms late in the evening and Monday night. The holiday stays in the low 80s.

We may dance back and forth between the middle 70s and the low 80s throughout next week. Our average temperatures start cooling quickly, so the 80s would be a little above average if we see them.