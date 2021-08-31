NIU football ready for big test at Georgia Tech

DEKLAB (WREX) — It's officially game week for the NIU football team as they get ready to take on Georgia Tech on Saturday, a tough ACC opponent, but they're ready for the challenge.

"The last couple of days, what I've seen is a level of focus, a level of anticipation, a level of excitement," said Huskies Head Coach Thomas Hammock. "The guys want to get out there and prove what type of team we are and what type of the group of men we have.

Heading into a big environment like Georgia Tech, there are many challenges, but Hammock has one in particular to keep an eye on.

The biggest challenge for us, we have to play with poise and play with confidence. Going to that game expecting a loud crowd, expecting Georgia Tech to come out with a lot of energy," said Hammock. "We're going on the road, in front of a Power Five opponent so we have to play with poise, we have to play within ourselves, we have to play with confidence, that's going to be our biggest challenge."

As a young team, the first couple weeks of practice are key for players to improve.

"I think coming in, obviously we're a very young group, I think guys have progressed in a major way," said Redshirt Freshman Defensive Tackle James Ester. "I think we've learned to get to the quarterback and press him and keep him in the pocket and that's going to be a major thing for us against Georgia Tech."

This is the first non-conference game for the Huskies since 2019, so there's a lot of excitement surrounding that and having a lot of fans in the stands as well. Kick-off is Saturday night at 6:30.