Jones, Heflin make 53-man rosters

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A couple of undrafted free agents with ties to the area made the final cut for 53-man roster spots. Robert Jones, who played his senior year at East and went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State, earned a roster spot with the Miami Dolphins after impressing the coaches during training camp. Former Northern Illinois defensive lineman Jack Heflin, a former Erie-Prophestown standout who left NIU for Iowa for his final season, made the Green Bay Packers.

Jones moved from Chicago to Rockford for his senior year of high school, then signed to play at Highland Community College in Kansas before moving to MTSU. He landed a spot in the Reese's Senior Bowl after the season, giving him the chance to connect with NFL teams. Once he got into Dolphins camp, Jones was not going to waste his opportunity.

"I've been an underdog all my life," Jones told 13 Sports in May. "I know I'm going to be an underdog coming in. I'm going to keep that chip on my shoulder and take everything by storm. Go out there focused and not try to joke around, because at the end of the day I'm trying to take somebody's job."

He earned himself a job with the Dolphins, joining James Robinson and Fred VanVleet as Rockford athletes to make it to the highest level after going undrafted.