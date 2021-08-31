Hononegah settles lawsuit by pro-gun rights student for $35K

ROCKTON (AP/WREX) — Hononegah High School has agreed to pay $35,000 to settle a lawsuit by a former student who supports gun rights.

Madison Oster claimed her rights were violated in 2018 during a walkout by students who favor gun control.

Oster says she and allies were told to stand on a sidewalk while other students at Hononegah Community High School held a protest on the football field.

It was a month after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Oster was 16 and a junior at the time.

She argued that her rights to free speech, due process and equal protection were violated by school officials.

"I'm pro gun, pro God and pro life. I believe in the constitutional right to bear arms," Oster told 13 WREX in 2018. "I will have a poster it'll say pro-life, pro-God, pro-gun and I'm just hoping that maybe kids who agree with me but are scared to admit it will want to take a stand with me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.