Carla Redd sworn-in as Rockford’s police chief, making history as first Black woman to lead the department

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, history was made in the Forest City. Carla Redd was sworn in as the city's 13th police chief. She is the first woman and person of color to lead the department.

"I'm truly humbled and honored to stand before you as I enter the next chapter in leading the Rockford Police Department," said Redd during her remarks. "Taking the helm as the first female chief and person of color means so much to me, and I know to a lot of others who are here today."

Chief Redd joined the Rockford Police Department in 1998. She was a patrol officer, field training officer, community services officer, detective and sergeant before becoming the first Black woman to achieve a command rank as a lieutenant in 2015.

She holds an associate's degree in criminology from Rock Valley College, a bachelor's degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminal justice from Northern Illinois University and a certification in criminal justice from the University of Virginia. Chief Redd is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

"The Board of Fire and Police commissioners have every confidence, Chief Redd, that you have the leadership skills to take this department to a new level," said Board of Fire and Police Commissioner Sam Schmitz.

Redd says curbing the city's violent crime is at the top of her list.

"It's no secret we have a violent crime problem in the city," said Redd. "Looking at new ways to attack that while still building relationships in the city. Often times you'll get people who sit on their soapbox and complain. Or they could do something . My door is always open, I'm willing to work with anyone."

A swearing-in ceremony will take place for the Rockford Fire Department's new chief, Michelle Pankow, next week. Pankow will become the department's first female chief. 13 News will bring full coverage of that event.