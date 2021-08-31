Mets’ Báez bolts out of doghouse with apology, winning run

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Báez bolted home for the winning run in the ninth inning of New York’s 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins hours after he and Francisco Lindor apologized for taking a dig at booing Mets fans. Báez and Lindor were at the center of a thumbs-down celebration gesture adopted by players that Báez said was their way of booing back at unsupportive fans. They took turns saying they were sorry within an hour of the first pitch. Their regrets followed a stern statement from team president Sandy Alderson disavowing the gesture, as well as a team meeting in which players said they would stop making it.