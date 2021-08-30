White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is within reach of achieving one of its goals in Afghanistan. Biden administration officials say the United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline. That commitment comes as rocket fire in Kabul and another U.S. drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants Sunday highlighted the grave threat in the war’s final days. The steady stream of U.S. military jets taking off and landing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul continued Monday even after rocket fire apparently targeted the airport but hit a nearby neighborhood.