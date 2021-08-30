Taliban control now-quiet Kabul airport after US withdrawal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban now hold full control of Kabul’s international airport after the last U.S. plane left its runway. Their control on Tuesday marks the end of America’s longest war and leaving behind a now-quiet airfield and Afghans outside it still hoping to flee the insurgents’ rule. Vehicles raced back and forth along the Hamid Karzai International Airport’s sole runway on the northern military side of the airfield. Before dawn broke, heavily armed Taliban fighters walked through hangars on the military side, passing some of the seven CH-46 helicopters the State Department used in its evacuations before rendering them unflyable.