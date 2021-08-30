Slightly cooler temperatures and less humidity bring back pleasant weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a toasty weekend, temperatures finally drop out of the 90's with less humid weather also returning.

Cooling off:

With temperatures into the 90's this past weekend, this week will feel like a relief with not only less humidity but also cooler temperatures.

With little to no rain chances this week, the lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures bring back pleasant weather for the week.

Today, forecast highs will be seasonably warm as the afternoon will bring temperatures into the middle 80's across the Stateline. Starting Tuesday, temperatures will reach only into the lower 80's. The lower humidity and lower 80's combo will take us through this entire week.

Along with less heat, this week brings little to no rain chances. Lots of sunshine is expected this week with a few passing clouds but we will remain mainly dry.

Staying dry:

With the warm but pleasant temperatures settling in, this week brings little to no rain chances as portions of the state still face dry conditions.

Over 20% of the state still experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

The recent update on the drought monitor has over 20% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Our area is still facing not only dry conditions, but moderate drought as well with almost 8% of the state seeing a moderate drought.

Most of the dry conditions affect northern Illinois and may worsen as this week brings little to no chances for rain and lots of sunshine. The climate outlook for the month of September does hint at possibility seeing slightly above average rainfall for the month of September.

Climate Outlook hinting at slightly above average rainfall for the month of September.

This outlook hints at large portions of the East potentially seeing above average rainfall for the month of September with the West seeing a drier month.

The start of September is likely to stay dry with the next rain chances coming not until after the holiday weekend.