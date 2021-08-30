RPD launches homicide investigation after shooting on Heath St.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police have opened a homicide investigation after a man is shot and killed.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in the 500 block of Heath St.

Details are limited, but police say they found a 53-year-old man dead in the backyard. Police say the man died from gunshot wounds.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.