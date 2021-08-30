Rockford staffing agency noticing an uptick of interested candidates

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For Illinoisans receiving unemployment benefits, their checks will soon be hundreds of dollars lower. That's due to federal funding for extended benefits running out next month.

"I don't think it will be an immediate impact," says FurstStaffing President Jennifer Furst. "I think it will be a staggered, gradual impact."

But Furst says before the announcement was made on this change in benefits, her agency has seen an uptick in interested candidates.

"As the students go back to school we've seen an increase in our business as far as call volume, interviews picked up," says Furst. "So that was my first indicator secretly things are starting to pick up. I'm incredibly hopeful that those numbers will just continue to increase and we'll see more and more candidates coming through and more candidates who feel more comfortable about going back to work."

Furst adds many employers are hungry to hire and aren't as worried about a candidate's experience, but rather their dedication and desire to work. She says many employers are also willing to provide that training on the job.