Rockford Red Cross volunteer deploying to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two volunteers with the American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois are driving to Louisiana to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

Jacqueline Speciale will be joining about a dozen other Illinois Region volunteers already deployed to assist with relief efforts in Louisiana.

She will be headed down in the non-profits emergency response vehicle will aid in disaster relief to mobilize supplies such as ready-to-eat meals, water and snacks, clean-up kits and other items once it arrives in Louisiana.

Some 600 Red Cross workers have been mobilized to help with relief efforts in Louisiana and Florida as Hurricane Ida makes its way through the area as one of the strongest storms to hit anywhere in Louisiana since the 1850s.



Hurricane Ida also hit the Gulf Coast on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, bringing stark reminders of one of the greatest natural disasters to ever strike the United States.