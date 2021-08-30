Illinois Supreme Court announces extension to eviction order

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Supreme Court announced today an amendment to Order M.R. 30370 which extends the temporary stay on certain residential eviction trials and dispositive motions to September 18.

The previous order was set to end on September 1.

The amended Order also includes provisions that exempt cases where rental assistance is clearly not viable and there is no reason to delay trial. Courts are to generally defer to the rental assistance programs for eligibility determinations, only substituting their own assessments when the matter is clear and free from doubt. The order also permits landlords to challenge the veracity of a tenant’s declaration.

Currently, the Governor’s moratorium on residential evictions continues to bar the enforcement of certain eviction judgments through September 18, 2021.

The Illinois Judicial Conference’s Court Operations During COVID-19 Task Force (Task Force) recommended these amendments to the Court.

Amended Order M.R. 30370 is available on the Court website by clicking here.

