Ida: Economists foresee only modest damage to US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hurricane Ida is sure to take a toll on the energy, chemical and shipping industries that have major hubs along the Gulf Coast. Oil prices were virtually flat Monday. The impact on the overall U.S. economy should be modest so long as damage estimates don’t rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists suggested. Economist Mark Zandi at Moody’s Analytics said the disruptions will likely cause him to downgrade his forecast for annual U.S. economic growth in the current quarter by a few tenths of a percentage point. But that economic loss, he said, could be reversed in the final quarter of the year as a result of rebuilding from the hurricane’s damage.