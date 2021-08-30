GOP’s Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Republican hasn’t won a statewide election in heavily Democratic California in 15 years. But the rapid ascent of conservative Larry Elder in the September recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is alarming liberals fearful of a historic upset. The Black Republican radio talk show host is running on conservative credentials. He would would erase state vaccine and mask mandates, criticizes gun control and opposes the minimum wage because he says it tramples the free market. The embattled Newsom calls him more extreme than former President Donald Trump. Recall mail-in ballots were sent in August. The last day to vote is Sept. 14.