FBI: Texas shooter possibly inspired by foreign terrorists

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether a Texas man was inspired by foreign terrorists when he fatally shot a Lyft driver in a Dallas suburb and opened fire in the police station of another suburb where officers shot him. Police say Imran Ali Rasheed ordered a Lyft in Garland on Sunday, then killed the driver, Isabella Lewis. Her stolen car was later found outside a police station in the neighboring city of Plano, where Rasheed began shooting and was fatally shot by officers. FBI agent Matthew DeSarno says he left a letter indicating he “may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization.”