LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — A U.S. Army veteran who died while performing a rescue of a downed helicopter in Somalia has been immortalized with a new memorial in his home state. Master Sergeant Gary Gordon, a native of Lincoln, Maine, died during the rescue in Mogadishu in 1993. The Special Forces Charitable Trust hosted a ceremony in his hometown on Monday in which the memorial was unveiled. Gordon was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1994.