17-year-old arrested, accused of shooting 13-year-old boy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An arrest has been made after a 13-year-old boy was shot at West Middle School last week.

Rockford police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

The shooting happened last Sunday, Aug. 22, around 2 p.m. at West Middle School.

Authorities say a fist fight happened in the parking lot between multiple juveniles when shots were fired and the 13-year-old boy was shot.

The boy went to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.