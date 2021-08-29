White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is within reach of achieving one of its goals in Afghanistan. Biden administration officials say the United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline. That commitment comes as another U.S. drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants highlights the grave threat in the war’s final days. The evacuation flow of Americans kept pace even as a new State Department security alert, issued hours before the latest military action, instructed people to leave the airport area immediately “due to a specific, credible threat.”