Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline has a new burger spot that goes by the mantra 'food with attitude.'

Wammy's Kitchen opened its doors on Sunday which marked the end of a decades-long journey for the restaurant's owner, Sandra Pearson.

"I started working at my church in the kitchen when I was 15, Pearson said. "I started frying chicken and from there on, it just happened."

But the next stage of her life saw her working several jobs including being the janitor of a church for 20 years. It was there where she was struck with the inspiration for her signature burger.

"I was in the sanctuary mopping the floor and it came to me, the Wammy burger, Peason said. "So I went and told the secretary I was going to make a burger, and she said what? And I was like yeah, a burger. So I went and made the burger and it took off."

Sandra was nicknamed 'Wammy' by one her brothers who said it was his way of calling her a strong woman. However, Pearson's work life saw a snag when she was let go from her job in the wake of COVID-19. That's when her family like Joseph Pearson encouraged her to double down and go for her dreams of cooking for a living.

"I'm like listen, you know how to cook," Peason said. "She started a curbside business from her house after 17 months, God opened up a door. We were trying to find a truck and couldn't find a truck, but God opened a door, and now we're in this restaurant."

Wammy's Kitchen is on the 1200 block of Alpine Road near Forest City Church.