Top 5 Plays of the Week – Week 1 of FNF

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a great feeling when you can say high school football is back, especially with a normal fall schedule in place, this past Friday night lived up to the hype and we have some Top 5 Plays to confirm that!

5. East's Javius Catlin takes it all the way to the house for a 76-yard run against Belvidere North.

4. Boylan's Mark Harris intercepts a pass that he brings all the way back for a pick-six.

3. Boylan's Isabella Spera makes history, as the first girl kicker to score a point for Boylan as she knocks down an extra point after the Harris score.

2. Hononegah's Isaac Whisenand throws a perfect pass up to Bryce Goodwine who makes an athletic play to make the catch. Hononegah wins a big first game over Harlem.

1. EPC's Kellen Henze in trouble, makes a throw under pressure that is tipped by a Lena Winslow defender which is then caught by Thomas Owens, where he would take it all the way for a Wildcatz score.

