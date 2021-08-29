Teen killed in collision with train in southern Illinois

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, Ill. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl is dead after her car was hit by a train in southern Illinois. Police say her vehicle was stopped at a railroad crossing in Randolph County’s Prairie Du Rocher, which is roughly 50 miles from St. Louis. The crossing gates were down and the lights were activated. The driver yielded to a northbound train but drove around the crossing gates and was hit by a southbound train. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details were not released.