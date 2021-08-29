Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 2:20PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL
At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Lincolnshire to Barrington Hills to near Maple
Park. Movement was east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Mount
Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, DeKalb, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett,
Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, Elk
Grove Village, St. Charles, North Chicago and Mundelein.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.