Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 1:40PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Winthrop Harbor to Gages Lake to Lake in the

Hills. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, North Chicago, Gurnee,

Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake

Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Zion, Huntley, Grayslake, Libertyville,

Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Round Lake and Antioch.

Including the following interstates…

I-94 between mile markers 1 and 24.

I-294 between mile markers 1 and 24.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.