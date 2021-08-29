Residents near Loves Park recycling facility being advised to stay inside due to fire

LOVES PARK (WREX) — If you leave near the Cimco Resources facility in Loves Park, you're being advised to stay inside.

A fire at the plant broke out around 11 a.m. at the plant, located in the 1600 block of Windsor.

Ryan Evans, a Loves Park Fire Battalion Chief, advised residents within a half mile-three quarter of a mile radius to stay indoors due to the products inside the plant. Evans says the advisory is out of precaution and there's no official known air quality danger, meaning residents can still run air conditioners.

Here's a map provided by the Loves Park Fire Department of where residents should stay inside.

Evans says he does not know how long the advisory will be in place for.

There's no injuries being reported at this time or a cause of the fire.

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.