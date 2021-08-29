Official: Ida knocks out power to entire city of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) --Government officials say Hurricane Ida has knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans, hours after blasting ashore as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S., The Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter that energy company Entergy confirmed that New Orleans has no power as of Sunday night, and that the only power in the city was coming from generators.

The message included a screen shot that cited "catastrophic transmission damage" for the power failure.

The National Weather Service said Ida, which came ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, had weakened to a Category 3 storm as its eye moved west of the city.