Messi era begins as PSG beats Reims; Mbappe scores 2

PARIS (AP) — The Lionel Messi era has begun at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi finally made his debut for PSG in a 2-0 win at Reims in the French league on Sunday. He came off the bench in the 66th minute when he replaced his friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar. They shared a hug. After years of glory for Messi at the 99,000 Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona he made his first PSG appearance at the modest 20,000-seater Stade Auguste Delaune. The 34-year-old Argentine joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.