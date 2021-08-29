Loves Park Fire Department lifts shelter-in-place advisory

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Loves Park Fire Department posted on their Facebook page just after noon on Sunday that the Cimco Recycling Fire was extinguished and that people could go back outside as normal.

The advisory went into effect after a fire at the Cimco Recycling facility in Loves Park broke out around 11 a.m. on the 1600 block of Windsor Road.

Ryan Evans, a Loves Park Fire Battalion Chief, advised residents within a half mile-three quarter of a mile radius to stay indoors due to the products inside the plant. Evans says the advisory is out of precaution and there's no official known air quality danger, meaning residents can still run air conditioners.

Here's a map provided by the Loves Park Fire Department of where residents were advised to stay inside.

There's no injuries being reported at this time or a cause of the fire.