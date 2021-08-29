Cooler temperatures slowly move into Stateline for new work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures Sunday climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Stateline. A cooler stretch of weather is right around the corner.

Top 25 warmest:

Reliable weather records in Rockford began in 1905, which is over 115 years ago. This summer so far has the 21st highest number of 90°+ days on record. Rockford has recorded 30 days this summer with highs at or above 90°, but we did fall just 1° shy of making it 31 days Sunday.

It is obviously too early to say that the Stateline is done with 90°+ high temperatures. To keep some perspective, the last 90° high temperature in Rockford occurred October 9th, 2010. For the short term, it does appear we'll get a much-needed break into the upcoming work week.

Cooling back to average:

A few storms managed to develop during Sunday's heat and humidity. This developed out ahead of a cold front, which is ushering in slightly cooler weather. Average highs as meteorological summer comes to a close Tuesday are around 80°. Highs for the upcoming work week fall back into the lower and middle 80s, so we'll be much closer to where we should be.

Outlook for first month of meteorological fall:

Looking at the 8 to 14 day outlook, issued by the Climate Prediction Center, slightly cooler temperatures look likely through the first ten days of September. Through the month of September, indications aren't quite as clear cut. Much of Northern Illinois features near average temperatures through the first of month of meteorological fall, which begins Wednesday.

Temperatures are likely to stay near average through September.

Above average precipitation is possible through September. The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for September 2021.

In terms of precipitation, it looks like a decent chance exists of seeing slightly wetter-than-average temperatures. As a reminder, the Stateline is still under drought conditions. The latest drought update, which was released late last week, shows growing drought conditions for Illinois.