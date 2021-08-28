Voices of Inspiration hosts ribbon cutting for new center

ROCKFORD (WREX) —An organization focused on helping our community held a grand opening on Saturday.

Voices of inspiration held a ribbon-cutting for its new community center in Rockford.

The organization will work with sponsors to provide food to people in the community.

The organization celebrated the grand opening with food, music, and entertainment.

Chairmen Jeremiah Griffin says while the organization only provides food right now, he hopes it will be able to provide more resources in the future.

"Right now voices on inspiration is primarily focused on the food need, we are quickly expanding to help provide other resources. Comcast partnered with us and gave us free internet so that anyone in the community can park their car, tail, whatever out here, sit down, get out their phone, get out their laptop, get on, get internet and not have to worry about it," said Jeremiah Griffin.

The center is located on 3112 north Rockton Avenue.