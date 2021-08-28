US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States military has struck back at the Islamic State in Afghanistan, acting on President Joe Biden’s vow to hit the extremists in retaliation for a suicide bombing claimed by IS that killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at Kabul airport Thursday. A U.S. Central Command statement said a drone strike targeted an IS planner in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday local time. It said initial indications were that the target was killed. Biden said he’d strike back at the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said.