Upcoming week brings temperatures closer to average in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last five days have provided relentless heat, but an end to the stifling summertime temperatures is in sight.

Last hot, humid day is in view:

Summer 2021 continues the theme of hot and humid weather for one more day. The average high last Monday through Friday was 90°. The forecast average high for the next five days is a much cooler 84°. This is still above average, but after a stretch of 90s, we will happily take it.

Average highs cool off by nearly 10° through the first half of the upcoming work week.

Sunday brings the last 90° for the next seven days. High temperatures to wind down the weekend top out into the upper 80s outside of Rockford and lower 90s likely within Rockford. Dew points remain elevated, so expect heat index values to be near 100° during the middle of the afternoon.

Few afternoon storms Sunday:

Heat and humidity are a classic combination for shower and thunderstorm development. Some weather models keep the Stateline dry, but with an approaching cold front Sunday evening, expect some storms to pop. Thunderstorms could bring heavy rain and frequent lightning, but severe weather does not look likely. A few storms may get gusty, but winds should generally remain below severe limits.

Sunday could provide a few spotty showers or non-severe thunderstorms.

The best chance for thunderstorm develop does look to remain south of I-88, but keep an eye to the sky even across far Northern Illinois. Storms should diminish after sunset Sunday, which leads to a cooler and quieter weather pattern for next week.

Upcoming week provides cooldown:

Following Sunday's storm chances, a return to more seasonable weather is ahead. Highs for the upcoming work week fall back into the lower and middle 80s, which is still slightly warmer than where highs should be.

Looking at the 8 to 14 day outlook, issued by the Climate Prediction Center, slightly cooler temperatures look likely through the first ten days of September.