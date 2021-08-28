Hurricane Nora forms; on track to skirt along Mexico’s coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Nora has formed in the eastern Pacific on a forecast track that would bring it close to the Puerto Vallarta area. Forecasters say Nora’s top winds increased to 75 mph (120 kph) early Saturday. The system is on track to later head toward a close encounter with resorts at the tip of Baja California Peninsula. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the weakened remnants may even bring rains later in the week to the U.S. Southwest, the Great Basin and Central Rockies. The storm’s large wind field and heavy rains mean much of Mexico’s central and northern Pacific Coast is likely to see floods, mudslides and perilous surf even if it misses the very heart of the hurricane.