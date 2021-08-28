Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 3:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Milwaukee Hoan Bridge to near Walworth.

Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New

Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego,

South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy, Antioch, Whitefish Bay,

Greendale, Elkhorn and St. Francis.

People attending The Root Beer Bash in Glendale, and Wisconsin State

Fair Park Milwaukee Mile should seek safe shelter immediately!

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.