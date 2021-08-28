Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

5:42 pm Wisconsin Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bay Port 28, Notre Dame 14

Brookwood 14, Viroqua 7

Cadott 6, Pittsville 0

Cashton 53, Hillsboro 8

Colby 38, Spencer 0

Colfax 42, Eleva-Strum 0

Denmark 31, New London 6

Escanaba, Mich. 42, Antigo 28

Freedom 44, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Hortonville 32, West De Pere 29, 2OT

La Crosse Central 48, Eau Claire Memorial 21

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 32, Suring 6

Loyola, Ill. 42, Marquette University 14

Neenah 35, Menasha 21

Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8

Oconto Falls 34, Clintonville 22

Shawano 40, Marinette 14

Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7

Stratford 9, Edgar 8

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13, Chilton 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Iola-Scandinavia 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

