Rockford names women to lead city’s police, fire departments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Women will serve as chiefs of the Rockford police and fire departments for the first time in the city’s history. The Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously this week to hire Carla Redd to lead the Rockford Police Department and Michele Pankow as the city’s next Fire Department chief. Redd is currently assistant deputy chief. She joined the police department in 1998. In 2015 she became the first Black woman to hold a command rank as a lieutenant. Pankow joined the fire department in 1992 and in 2016 became the first woman to become a division chief for the department.