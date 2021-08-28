Potential cell tower development in Rockford draws ire from neighbors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District recently got land from the Rockford School District near Alpine Academy which the park district's executive director Jay Sandine says came with an opportunity for the land.

"When we inherited the property, we also inherited an opportunity of a cell tower company that wants to relocate and existing tower and identified this Thompson Park as a nice location where their relocated cell tower could be," Sandine said.

Sandine says if the park district approves the cell tower project, all of the money from the lease agreement will go directly back into the park. The money would go towards improving walkways and a new playground.

However, several neighbors like Ken Ring are saying 'no deal' proposed project and are strongly opposed to seeing a cell tower built in the park.

"We have a place that should be really open, free, natural green space that should be open for people to enjoy," Rind said.

Ring put together a survey with nearby neighbors and got nearly 300 signatures from people who oppose the cell tower.

Sandine says he and the park district will consider the survey and the dozens of people who came to Saturday's informational session. Even though many of the people at meeting opposed the project, he says he appreciates people getting involved with their park.

"At the end of the day, we love that people are passionate about their new park, and that's ultimately what we want," Sandine said. "We want people involved and actively interested in the future of their park."

Sandine says the next step is to conduct a survey of their own to gauge interest before moving any further in the decision process.