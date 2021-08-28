Officials identify victims in deadly crash on Thursday

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX)— Illinois State Police have identified the people involved in a deadly crash on Thursday.

ISP says 47-year-old Kathy Rinehart of Freeport, Illinois has died and 63-year-old Dennis Koester of Lena Illinois suffers from life-threatening injuries after both being involved in the crash.

Officials at just before 6:00 a.m., Koester was allegedly driving eastbound on U.S. 20 west of Salem Road while Rinehart was traveling westbound.

Koester allegedly crossed over the center line into the westbound lane when the front of his vehicle hit the front of Rinehart's vehicle, causing the two to crash.

Both directions of U.S. Route 20 were closed for some time and eventually reopened after 9:00 a.m.

Police are still investigating the incident.