Lowe, Fighting Illini pick up week one win over Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WREX) — Auburn grad and Illinois offensive tackle Vederian Lowe helped the Illini pick up a big, week one win over Nebraska, by a final of 30-22. Lowe is in his fifth year with the Illini, and this win was a little sweeter after the challenges the pandemic brought last year.

"It was a surreal feeling just having fans in the stands you know just the energy from the crowd and it was something that we missed," said Lowe. "Just not having it last year, it's just something that you don't want to take for granted anymore so it was great having the fan energy back in the crowd again. The guys were prepared and ready to go, Coach B (Bielema) got us prepared. We just went out there and we executed against a great team, and we just went out and did our job and we came out with the win."

As for the rest of the team, starting quarterback Brandon Peters suffered a left shoulder injury in the first quarter which took him out of the game. Artur Sitkowski took over as he threw for 124 yards over 12 completions and throwing two touchdowns to lead the Illini.

Illinois looks to keep the streak going as they host UTSA next week at Memorial Stadium.